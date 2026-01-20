Pappu Yadav To Approach HC Seeking CBI Enquiry Into NEET Aspirant's Death In Patna Girls' Hostel

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 20 (IANS) Purnea MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday said that he is planning to approach the High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant in a women's hostel in the state capital Patna.

Earlier in the day, the MP visited the girls' hostel linked to the case and interacted with local residents and students. Raising serious concerns over the circumstances surrounding the death, Yadav alleged that it was a case of murder and not suicide, as being portrayed.

Speaking to IANS, Pappu Yadav said,“A murder was carried out at the Perfect Hotel. This is clearly a case of murder. I have been consistently saying that there is no accountability regarding the hostel, and it is not even properly registered.”

He further questioned the handling of the medical examination, saying,“PMCH has been developed at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, yet its report is being ignored and the case has been referred to AIIMS. Why was this done? A conspiracy appears to have been carried out.”

Yadav also questioned the presence of two unidentified boys inside the hostel and asked why the case was being projected as a suicide.

“Why has the hostel in-charge not been arrested? Send him to jail and question him. Girls are not safe there,” he said.

He alleged attempts to hush up similar incidents, including the Jehanabad 'Nirbhaya' case, and urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ensure the safety of girl children.

“I will go to the High Court seeking a CBI enquiry into this matter,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Bihar State Women's Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the suspicious death of the NEET aspirant in Patna.

Chairperson Professor Apsara will visit Jehanabad on Wednesday, January 21, to meet the family of the deceased and assess the situation on the ground.

Prof. Apsara has written to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Patna, demanding immediate action against the culprits and seeking a detailed investigation report to be submitted to the Commission.

She stated that the Commission is closely monitoring the case and assured that no guilty person will be spared.

Following the Commission's intervention, the hostel operator has been arrested, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case.

The deceased, a resident of Jehanabad district, was preparing for the NEET examination while staying at a hostel in Patna.

She died under suspicious circumstances, triggering statewide outrage and protests by students and social organisations.

The case of the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant in Patna further escalated on Monday, with the Congress staging a protest against the Bihar government.

On Monday, Congress leaders and workers had gathered at Income Tax Chowk in the state capital, raising slogans against the Nitish Kumar government and the police administration.

The protest was led by Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and State Congress President Rajesh Ram.

During the demonstration, Congress workers also burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.