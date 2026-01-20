Revenue Officer Among Five Found Shot Dead Inside Locked House In UP's Saharanpur

MENAFN - IANS) Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 20 (IANS) Panic and shock gripped the Sarsawa area in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Tuesday after the bullet-riddled bodies of a revenue officer and four members of his family were found inside their locked residence in Kaushik Vihar Colony.

Police and district administration officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. They cordoned off the area and launched a detailed investigation.

The news of the gruesome discovery spread rapidly, creating an atmosphere of fear and mourning in the locality.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said the police were alerted that five bodies were lying inside a house in the colony.

“A police team immediately reached the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection,” he said.

During the investigation, the deceased was identified as Ashok Rathi, a revenue officer. The bodies of his mother, wife, and two sons were found in the same room, and all had gunshot wounds on their heads. Three pistols were also recovered from the scene.

According to police, the preliminary inquiry has confirmed that all five deaths were caused by gunshot injuries. Investigators are also examining the medical history of the revenue officer to ascertain whether health-related or psychological factors could have played a role in the incident.

A forensic team has been deployed to collect evidence, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said the case is being probed from all possible angles, including the possibility of murder-suicide, though no conclusion has been drawn yet. Further legal formalities are underway.

Neighbours described the family as peace-loving and said they had never been involved in any disputes.“Their behaviour was normal, and they mixed well with everyone,” a local resident said.

With no immediate clues emerging, police officials said the motive behind the killing of five members of the same family remains unclear and will only be established after the post-mortem reports and forensic analysis are received.