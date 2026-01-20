Travel Guide: 7 Scenic Road Trips In India Every Traveler Should Experience

India offers some of the world's most scenic road journeys, where changing landscapes, rich culture, and thrilling routes come together. These unforgettable road trips promise adventure, beauty, and memories that last a lifetime.

India's diverse landscapes make it a paradise for road-trip lovers. From snow-clad mountains to coastal highways and desert stretches, every journey offers a unique experience. Here are some of the most scenic road trips in India that deserve a spot on every traveler's bucket list.

One of India's most iconic road trips, the Leh–Manali Highway takes you through high-altitude passes, dramatic valleys, and crystal-clear rivers. The route crosses Rohtang Pass, Baralacha La, and Tanglang La, offering breathtaking Himalayan views and a true sense of adventure.

This rugged yet stunning drive is perfect for thrill-seekers and nature lovers. Passing through Kaza, Key Monastery, and Chandratal Lake, the journey showcases barren mountains, deep gorges, and remote villages that feel untouched by time.

A favorite among road-trippers, this coastal journey is best enjoyed via NH66. The drive offers lush greenery, winding roads, waterfalls during monsoons, and scenic pit stops in Konkan towns, leading to Goa's beautiful beaches and relaxed vibe.

This high-altitude road trip offers stunning views of snow-covered peaks, alpine forests, and glacial lakes. The route holds historical significance due to its connection with the ancient Silk Route and provides a peaceful yet powerful mountain experience.

Also known as the East Coast Road (ECR), this short yet picturesque drive runs alongside the Bay of Bengal. With sea views, beach cafés, and cultural stops like Mahabalipuram, it's ideal for a relaxed weekend getaway.

Known as the“Scotland of India,” Coorg offers misty hills, coffee plantations, and forest roads. The drive is soothing, especially during monsoon season, and is perfect for travelers seeking a calm escape into nature.

Driving through the heart of the Thar Desert, this journey offers vast sand dunes, historic forts, and colorful towns. The changing hues of the desert and star-filled night skies make it a memorable road trip in western India.