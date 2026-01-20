Viral Video Of Man Urinating At Delhi Metro Sparks Outrage Over Civic Sense (WATCH)

A viral video showing a man urinating openly inside a Delhi Metro station platform has ignited widespread public outrage and a fierce online debate about civic sense and public hygiene in India's capital city.

The footage, widely circulated on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), shows a man relieving himself near a glass railing on the busy metro platform before walking away casually after noticing he was being recorded.

Thousands of commuters rely on the Delhi Metro daily, and what might have been a single moment of poor judgment has struck a nerve far beyond the station walls. The video drew strong reactions, with many users condemning the act as“shameful,”“deeply disturbing,” and a stark sign of the lack of basic civic responsibility among some members of the public.

Several comments on the post emphasised concerns about personal behaviour in public spaces, pointing out that such incidents undermine efforts to maintain cleanliness and order in shared infrastructure.

Social media users highlighted broader issues of civic behaviour, with one commenter stating,“Civic sense is seriously lacking among many people in Delhi Metro premises.” Others drew attention to repeated complaints about littering, ticket stubs on the ground, and other forms of neglect that detract from the modern image of public transport.

Responding to the controversy, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued an appeal urging passengers to help keep metro stations clean and hygienic. The DMRC asked commuters to report any such behaviour to authorities and emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining public infrastructure.

The viral clip has also prompted calls for strict action against the individual and questions about enforcement of rules in public spaces. Some users suggested that identifying and penalising offenders could set a precedent and discourage similar acts in the future.

While the authenticity of the video has not been independently confirmed by authorities, the incident has nevertheless sparked a broader conversation about how citizens treat public spaces and the role of civic education in fostering a culture of respect and responsibility.