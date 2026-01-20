Neha Kakkar Love Life: Meet Husband Rohanpreet Singh And Her Past Relationships

Following social media remarks about taking a vacation from work, relationships, and responsibilities, singer Neha Kakkar addressed marriage rumours. Kakkar demanded privacy and asked not to mention her family publicly.

Following extensive allegations on social media, singer Neha Kakkar has addressed her marriage to Rohanpreet Singh. Kakkar revealed on Monday that she would be taking a break from her business and personal life, causing followers to worry. She openly stated that her family and spouse should not be included in the story.

Kakkar announced her hiatus in her first post, writing, "Time to unplug from work, relationships, and everything else. Not sure whether I'll return. She thanked on social media. Paparazzi and fans were asked for privacy after this statement. The posts were deleted after being extensively shared and debated online.

Neha Kakkar married Rohanpreet Singh. Meeting on a music video set, they fell in love instantly and married in Delhi in October 2020. They've since shared nice moments from their life on social media and supported one another at events.

Despite reports of ups and downs in their marriage, Neha and Rohanpreet have openly denied divorce and urged fans to stay away from speculation.

Neha was related to two industry stars before her wedding:Himansh Kohli – The actor dated Neha for years until their 2018 breakup, which was widely covered- On and off, Neha was linked to singer-host Aditya Narayan from 2019 to 2020 interactions were publicly scrutinised, and Neha's emotional tweets and reactions made headlines.

Love Life Despite Recent Backlash

Even after shocking fans by announcing she's taking a sabbatical from business and relationships after the“Candy Shop” outrage, Neha swiftly clarified that her spouse is not in any marital difficulty, urging fans not to drag him into speculation.

Fans and media sources quickly reported marital problems. Singers Kakkar and Singh married in 2020 and have shared memories with their fans. Despite the attention, Kakkar clarified later that day: "Please do not involve my innocent husband or my sweet family. Their support has made me who I am today. I dislike some individuals and the system. Please allow my spouse and family keep out of this, and I agree that I shouldn't be so passionate when posting on social media since media people know "Rai ka pahaad kaise banaya jaata hai" (mountain out of a molehill). Lesson learnt, she wrote.

The vocalist continued. I won't discuss my personal life, bhaisahab! Helpless Bechari Nehu is too emotional for this world! My NeHearts, sorry and thanks. Rest assured, I'll return with a bang! Much love.”