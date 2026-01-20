No Salary Hike? Reality Check On West Bengal 7Th Pay Commission

If all goes well, the assembly elections in Bengal are in April. Will a new pay commission be announced in the upcoming state budget before the assembly polls?

Many think another DA installment under the 6th Pay Commission might be announced. But they question if a new commission will truly benefit West Bengal state employees.

Central govt employees get 58% DA under the 7th Pay Commission, with the 8th announced. West Bengal hasn't declared a new one; state employees remain under the 6th.

Employees claim they get 18% DA under the 6th Pay Commission. So, even if the West Bengal govt forms a new 7th Pay Commission, there will be no real financial gain.

A mega rally is called for Jan 27. A key demand is DA at central rates with all arrears, as per AICPI, and a permanent order for it.

The state's interim budget follows the rally. A DA installment might be announced. Some employees say they wouldn't be surprised if a new pay commission is also declared.