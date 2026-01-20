3 WWE Stars Who Could Take On CM Punk At Royal Rumble 2026

CM Punk's reign as WWE Champion has already sparked speculation about who might be next in line to challenge him at Royal Rumble 2026. With the event drawing closer, three names stand out as possible contenders to step into the spotlight.

CM Punk's victory over Bron Breakker on RAW marked the end of his Vision chapter, but Paul Heyman may not be done with Punk. Heyman could look to avenge the loss of his faction by bringing back Brock Lesnar as the new leader of his crew. Lesnar stepping into a title match against Punk would not only revive his rivalry but also give Heyman's camp a chance to reclaim power. The Beast Incarnate remains one of the most dangerous challengers Punk could face.

The Undisputed Tribal Chief has been absent since Elimination Chamber 2025, but rumors suggest a return at Royal Rumble 2026. While fans expect him to enter the traditional Rumble bout, Reigns could shock the WWE Universe by directly challenging Punk for the title. He previously expressed his desire to reclaim championship gold and has not been in the title picture since losing at WrestleMania XL. A comeback against Punk would instantly reignite his dominance.

“Dirty” Dom has been sidelined with a shoulder injury, though reports suggest it is not severe. A surprise return on RAW could see him challenge Punk for the WWE title at Royal Rumble. Such a move would allow Mysterio to avenge the Judgment Day's loss, particularly that of Finn Balor, and position himself as a triple champion. His rise from faction member to title contender would be a shocking twist for fans.