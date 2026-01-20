Jaipur Sees Drizzle As Western Disturbances Set To Bring Winter Rains Across Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 20 (IANS) While the capital city of Jaipur witnessed light drizzle on Tuesday, weather conditions across the rest of Rajasthan remained largely dry. However, moderate to dense fog was recorded at several places in the state, affecting visibility during the early morning hours and indicating changing winter conditions.

According to data from the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, temperatures showed wide variation across the state. The highest maximum temperature in the last 24 hours was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius at Jawai Dam in Pali district, while the lowest minimum temperature stood at 4.6 degrees Celsius in Pali (AWS), showing the continued influence of cold nights despite daytime warmth in some regions.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma said that a new and strong Western Disturbance is likely to become active over parts of Rajasthan between January 22 and 24, bringing with it the possibility of winter rains (Mawath).

He further added that another back-to-back Western Disturbance is expected to affect the region between January 26 and 28, which could further influence temperature patterns and precipitation.

As per the forecast, January 22 may see light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, as well as the Shekhawati region. On January 23, similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in the Bikaner division, Shekhawati region, and parts of the Jaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions, increasing the chances of widespread winter showers.

The weather is expected to turn relatively dry again on January 24 and 25, with most parts of the state witnessing clear conditions. However, during this period, a drop of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures is likely, along with the formation of dense fog at isolated places, particularly during late night and early morning hours.

The Meteorological Centre has advised people to remain cautious, especially during foggy conditions that may impact road and rail travel. Farmers have also been asked to stay alert, as the anticipated winter rainfall could prove beneficial for Rabi crops in many regions.