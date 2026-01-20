Will SC Hold Bengal CM, DGP Accountable For Deteriorating Law And Order Situation: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 20 (IANS) Amid Supreme Court's order on issuing a slew of directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, especially the verification of voters under the“logical discrepancies” category, is conducted transparently and without causing undue hardship to citizens, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised the question on whether the apex court will hold the state DGP, Rajeev Kumar and the state administration led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accountable for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, issued a statement on Tuesday pointing out that on Monday, the apex court also and again directed the West Bengal director general of police to ensure law and order in the state, a reminder it has had to issue far too often.

According to Malviya, even as the apex court's order was being written, West Bengal was burning. The question is whether the apex court will take cognisance of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In his statement, which he posted on his social media handle X in the morning, Malviya claimed that across districts in West Bengal, widespread and organised violence has unfolded with the silent consent of the police.

He added that Trinamool Congress goons ran amok to ensure that electoral registration officers (EROs) would not accept Form-7 submissions, while the police stood by as mute spectators and, in several cases, as active facilitators.

The BJP leader also said that the minority-dominated Murshidabad district, in particular, has been in a state of chaos for days, with no relief in sight, which was not anecdotal but systematic, state-wide, and documented.

“This is the collapse of constitutional governance. Will the Supreme Court take cognisance and hold the DGP and the Mamata Banerjee administration accountable?” Malviya raised the question in his statement.

According to him, it is tragic that the people of West Bengal continue to suffer, crushed between an authoritarian regime and judicial apathy.

In his statement, Malviya has also given a summary of the district-wise incidents of tension and violence in the state, allegedly unleashed by the ruling party activists over the ongoing SIR exercise in the state.