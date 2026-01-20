CM Vijayan Questions Kerala Governor's 'Unilateral' Additions, Deletions To Cabinet-Approved Policy Address

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (IANS) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday raised concerns over modifications made by Governor Rajendra Arlekar to the policy address delivered to the Kerala Assembly.

Speaking after seeing off the Governor following his 112-minute-long speech, the CM said certain clauses in the Cabinet-approved address had been omitted or altered, and stressed that the official policy address approved by the Council of Ministers should remain the authoritative version.

According to the CM, the deletions affected key passages in clauses 12, 15, and 16. Clause 12, noting Kerala's severe financial stress caused by adverse Union government actions undermining fiscal federalism, was omitted.

Similarly, the last two sentences of Clause 15 -- highlighting pending state bills and the government's approach to the Supreme Court and Constitution Bench -- were removed. Clause 16, discussing the constitutional rights of states over tax revenues and Finance Commission grants, was retained with the Governor adding the phrase“my government believes”.

CM Vijayan emphasised that under Article 176, the Governor addresses the Assembly at the first session of the year with the government's policy statement, and that several rulings by the Chair have confirmed that the Cabinet-approved version remains authoritative.

He urged the Assembly to formally recognise the Cabinet-approved policy address as the official document.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer supported the Chief Minister, saying,“What the Chief Minister has pointed out is very crucial. Any change or deviation from what the Cabinet has approved goes against convention, and therefore the Cabinet-approved version will be provided to members and the media.”

Former Goa Governor and senior BJP leader P.S. Sreedharan Pillai commented on the episode, saying,“The manner in which Governors are being humiliated in these instances is happening in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well.”

The incident has sparked debate over Centre-State relations, the constitutional role of Governors, and legislative conventions.

Analysts say such edits could become a flashpoint ahead of elections, highlighting the delicate balance between ceremonial gubernatorial powers and the executive authority of an elected government.