Dhurandhar 2: CBFC Clears A-Rated Teaser, Border 2 Theatrical Attachment Confirmed

The excitement around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has reached a new high with the Central Board of Film Certification approving its official teaser. Certified on January 19, 2026, the teaser has received an A (Adults Only) rating, hinting at a darker, more intense continuation of the franchise. With a crisp runtime of 1 minute and 48 seconds, the glimpse is designed to deliver maximum impact in minimal time.

This certification marks the formal launch of the film's promotional journey. For fans who have been awaiting a solid update since the first film's record-breaking run, the teaser approval signals that the countdown to release has truly begun.

In a calculated promotional move, the makers have decided to screen the Dhurandhar 2 teaser alongside Border 2 in theatres. From the opening day of Border 2, cinema audiences will witness the sequel's teaser on the big screen, ensuring high recall and strong audience curiosity.

Both films target viewers who enjoy large-scale, adrenaline-fueled storytelling, making this pairing a strategic advantage. The big-screen exposure is expected to spark immediate word-of-mouth and heighten anticipation among fans of the franchise.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the original Dhurandhar redefined box office records and emerged as an all-time blockbuster. Led by Ranveer Singh with a powerhouse ensemble cast, the film's espionage-driven narrative and slick action earned massive audience appreciation across domestic and overseas markets.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge sees Ranveer Singh returning as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Familiar faces including Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan reprise their roles, while Arjun Rampal steps into a stronger antagonist track. With unresolved mysteries from the first film still under wraps, the sequel promises higher stakes and deeper conflicts.

Scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2026, the certified teaser is only the beginning of what is expected to be a thunderous promotional build-up.