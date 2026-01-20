Border 2 Box Office Prediction Day 1: Sunny Deol's War Drama Set For Historic Opening

Border 2 Box Office Prediction Day 1: The countdown for the release of the historical war drama Border 2 has begun. Meanwhile, predictions for the film's first-day earnings are also coming in. It's believed movie could make history with its opening

'Border 2', releasing on January 23, is predicted to be the first big Bollywood hit of 2026. Not just that, it could also become the second-biggest opener among all Indian films released so far.

A Koimoi report suggests 'Border 2' could make ₹35 crore on day one due to strong advance bookings, potentially making it 2026's third-biggest Indian opener so far.

The same report states 'Border 2' has the potential to be 2026's second-biggest opener. Currently, Chiranjeevi's Telugu film 'Man Shankar Var Prasad Garu' holds that spot with a ₹41.6 crore opening. 'Border 2' could surpass it with ₹41.7 crore.

It seems tough for 'Border 2' to beat Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab', which opened at ₹62.9 crore. We'll have to see how Sunny Deol's film compares to this massive collection.

According to reports, Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' will release on about 5,000 screens nationwide. This is a huge screen count and will be Sunny Deol's biggest release, surpassing 'Gadar 2' which had around 3,500 screens.