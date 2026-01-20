Who Is Karnataka DGP Dr K Ramachandra Rao? Career, Controversies And Viral Video Row

Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao, a 1993‐batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and the current Director General of Police (DGP) for the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) in Karnataka has become the centre of a heated controversy after videos allegedly showing him in intimate acts inside his office went viral on social media on January 19, 2026.

While Rao has denied the allegations, calling the footage“fabricated and false,” the incident has attracted widespread public scrutiny, political reaction, and questions about conduct and accountability at high levels of law enforcement.

Early Career and Police Background

Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao joined the IPS in 1993 and has held several key positions within the Karnataka police establishment over more than three decades. His career includes leadership roles such as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force and Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Southern Range, where he was involved in urban policing and law enforcement administration. Later, he served as Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited before being promoted as DGP in September 2023.

Rao's tenure has seen how policing intersects with administrative leadership in the state, and he has been recognised within official circles for his institutional experience. However, his career has also encountered periods of controversy and departmental inquiry.

Past Controversies and Family Connections

One of the most high‐profile controversies linked to Rao -- though not directly implicating him in crime -- concerns his stepdaughter, actress Ranya Rao.

In March 2025, Ranya Rao was detained at Bengaluru International Airport after allegedly carrying more than 14.2 kg of gold from Dubai. The incident drew media attention because police procedures and protocol were reportedly involved, leading to questions about whether Rao's office had exercised undue influence or facilitated the situation.

The Karnataka government even placed Rao on compulsory leave amid that probe, although he was later cleared of direct involvement and reinstated as DGP.

Prior to that, Rao's name surfaced in another departmental issue in 2014 related to the seizure of cash during a police operation in Mysuru, though no formal findings were recorded against him.

Details of the Viral Video Controversy

The latest controversy stems from obscene videos allegedly showing Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao in intimate acts with women inside his office while wearing his police uniform. According to reports, the clips -- which have been widely circulated on social media -- show Rao seated in his official chamber and engaging closely with women who purportedly visited his office. These visuals have sparked strong public anger and political criticism given the setting and the seniority of the officer involved.

Authorities and political figures have not independently verified the authenticity of the footage, but the controversy has already provoked a sharp reaction. Opposition parties and civil society actors have called for disciplinary measures and thorough investigation, saying the matter affects public trust in policing.

Rao's Denials and AI Fabrication Claims

Dr. Ramachandra Rao has categorically rejected the allegations, insisting that the videos are completely fabricated using artificial intelligence (AI) with the intent to malign his reputation and career. He told reporters that he learned about the trending clips through media channels and was“shocked” by their circulation.

Rao has also said he plans to consult legal counsel and explore legal remedies against those responsible for producing and distributing the footage. He described the videos as“false and fabricated,” stressing that he had no knowledge of them and claiming that they may have originated years ago.

Rao has indicated that the alleged video could date back to his posting in Belagavi nearly eight years ago, though the precise timing and circumstances remain unclear and unverified.

Political, Administrative and Public Reaction

The controversy has escalated beyond social media - reaching the highest levels of the Karnataka government. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made clear that the matter will be investigated thoroughly and that disciplinary action will be considered if any wrongdoing is established, stating that“no high‐ranking officer is above the law.”

There are indications that audio clips allegedly linked to the same incident have also begun circulating, intensifying public debate and raising further questions over propriety and possible misuse of official office. Opposition parties have seized on the episode to criticise both the officer and the ruling government, demanding clarity and accountability.

Implications for Police Leadership

Whether the viral video turns out to be authentic, manipulated, or politically motivated, the episode has placed Karnataka's police leadership under intense pressure. It raises complex questions about ethics, professional conduct, digital misinformation, and the rapid spread of unverified content in the age of social media. Public perceptions of institutional credibility could hinge on the findings of the pending investigation and the government's response.

As the controversy continues to unfold, observers and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the state government, law enforcement apparatus, and legal authorities address both the substantive allegations and the broader challenge of misinformation in high‐profile public controversies.