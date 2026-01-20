'No Disturbance': Journalist's 'No Noise Namaz' Remark Gets Loudspeaker Counter From Netizens (WATCH)

A social media storm has erupted after a video of senior Indian journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani praising Namaz as a“silent prayer” went viral, triggering fierce pushback from netizens who accused her of ignoring ground realities. In the video circulating widely online, Sherwani highlights what she calls the quiet and non-disruptive nature of Islamic prayers.

“Think about Friday prayer. It takes hardly 5 to 15 minutes to complete the prayer. There is no commotion. No noise. Neighbors are not disturbed. I think, in the world, Namaz is one of the most silent prayers, in which there is absolute silence. There is not even a single word coming out of your mouth.”

"नमाज में कोई शोर-शराबा नहीं होता”“नमाज में पड़ोसियों को कोई परेशानी नहीं होती”“दुनिया की सबसे खामोश इबादत है नमाज”- आरफ़ा खानमतो सुबह से दिन में 5 बार लाउडस्पीकर पर क्या चीख रहे होते? twitter/d3dAtYo9Dd

The video quickly ran into a wall of criticism as many social media users pointed to the use of loudspeakers for Azan and Namaz, arguing that the experience in several neighbourhoods sharply contradicts Sherwani's claim of“absolute silence.”

One user recounted years of distress and wrote,“Mere ghar ke piche masjid thi dine mey 5 baar loudspeaker ke rooz Aawaz sunna and ramzan mey 1 mahine faat faat awaz sunna wo torture tha humare family k liye 6 saal guzara hai dockyard road Mumbai mey.”

Mere ghar ke piche masjid thi dine mey 5 baar loudspeaker ke rooz Aawaz sunna and ramzan mey 1 mahine faat faat awaz sunna wo torture tha humare family k liye 6 saal guzara hai dockyard road Mumbai mey.@khanumarfa

Another user wrote,“Khamosh namaj hai jisme munh se ek shabd nahi nikalta to wo jo roz din mein paanch baar loudspeaker par jo chilla chilaa ke awaaz sunaayi deti hai wo shabd kahaan se nikalte hain”.

Khamosh namaj hai jisme munh se ek shabd nahi nikalta to wo jo roz din mein paanch baar loudspeaker par jo chilla chilaa ke awaaz sunaayi deti hai wo shabd kahaan se nikalte hain @khanumarfa

Ma'm, या तो आप बहरी है क्यूंकि आपको loudspeaker का शोर सुनाई नहीं देता है या फिर आप अंधी है जिसको मस्जिदों के ऊपर टंगा लाउडस्पीकर दिखायी नहीं देता है । आपके अल्लाह ने आपको इन दोनों नियामतों से महरूम रखा जानकर बहुत अफ़सोस हुआ

