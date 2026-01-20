Neha Kakkar's Net Worth: Singer Once Again Trending On Google After Lollipop Song Backlash

After receiving online criticism for her recent song“Candy Shop,” Neha shocked fans by abruptly announcing a sabbatical from relationships, work, and responsibilities on social media, which she swiftly erased, causing additional online discussion.

Neha Kakkar, one of India's best playback singers, recently made headlines for her controversial rendition of "Candy Shop." While Neha has had a tremendous career with multiple hit songs, the response generated a firestorm of debate among fans and critics alike.

Aside from this occurrence, Neha's life, job accomplishments, financial situation, and personal journey continue to pique public curiosity.

Neha is one of India's top-earning female singers, known for her energetic performances, Bollywood hits, and massive fan following. According to multiple reports, her net worth is estimated to be around ₹104-105 crore (~$12-13 million) - a figure built from various income streams, including:

Playback singing for Bollywood filmsLive stage performances (she reportedly charges high fees per concert)Judging gigs on popular reality showsBrand endorsements and social media deals

Neha has a magnificent flat in Mumbai worth around Rs 1 crore and a luxury villa in her birthplace of Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Her luxurious automobile collection includes an Audi Q7, a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350, and a BMW 7 Series.

After the controversial song "Candy Shop" went viral, Neha took to Instagram to express her need for a break from obligations, relationships, and work. I'm not sure whether I'll be back.

She also asked privacy, asking fans and paparazzi not to record or photograph her as she steps away from the spotlight. However, within minutes, she deleted the entire letter, leaving followers to speculate if it was a transient sentiment or something serious.

This move came amid extensive trolling and criticism online, notably from social media users who called her previous album "vulgar" or disproportionately inspired by foreign pop genres, highlighting how intense public opinion pressure can be on popular musicians nowadays.

At the time, it is unclear how long Neha will be missing from work and her usual social media presence. Fans are pouring her with love and support, while some question her musical choices. Whether she returns stronger with new songs or takes some much-needed time off, one thing is certain: Neha Kakkar will remain a hot topic in entertainment news.

In reaction to the backlash, Neha uploaded a cryptic Instagram story stating that she is taking a break from her profession, relationships, and obligations, as well as the public glare, for the time being. She even asked fans and photographers to grant her privacy and stop recording her.

Her precise statements contained the phrase "if I'll be back" - a sentence that sparked both support and alarm among supporters.

Neha's career has been laced with internet scandal before. She has received criticism for her remixes, stage antics, and even plagiarism charges over the years, but none of this has prevented her from being one of India's most streamed female singers.

Despite the tempest, many admirers continue to defend her decision to explore and adapt, reminding detractors that art and pop music are constantly evolving. Some followers have even commended her for doing something fresh and daring.