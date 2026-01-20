Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'My Friend, I Don't Understand': Macron Questions Trump's Greenland Move, Calls For Switzerland Talks With Russia, Syria

2026-01-20 01:11:27
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he received a note from French President Emmanuel Macron, sharing a screenshot from an apparent message from the European leader.

“Note from President Emmanuel Macron, of France,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social with the screenshit.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Live Mint

