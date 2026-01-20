Davos Invitation Cancelled Under Political Pressure, Says Iranian FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the World Economic Forum withdrew his invitation to the Davos meeting following what he described as false narratives and political pressure.

In a post on X early Tuesday, January 20, Araghchi said the decision was based on“incorrect information” and influenced by Israel and its supporters in the United States.

He said recent violence in Iran was carried out by what he called armed“terrorist groups” and argued the government was forced to act to protect civilians.

Araghchi accused Israel of supporting unrest inside Iran, while noting that the deaths of Palestinians had never led the forum to cancel invitations extended to Israeli officials.

The World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos regularly brings together world leaders, senior officials, and top business figures to discuss global political and economic challenges.

Iranian officials have previously complained of what they see as unequal treatment by international institutions, particularly on issues related to regional conflicts and domestic security matters.

Araghchi said if the World Economic Forum seeks to maintain moral credibility, it must apply the same standards to all countries without political bias.

His remarks came as the Davos summit continues in Switzerland, drawing global attention amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

