Why China And Russia Blinked As US Moved On Venezuela

MENAFN - Asia Times) The dramatic US operation that resulted in the arrest and extradition of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife has sent shockwaves through the international system.

For more than a decade, Maduro's Venezuela stood as a primary outpost of Sino-Russian influence in the Western Hemisphere, representing a strategic thorn in Washington's side.

Yet, as the smoke clears in Caracas, the global community is left with a glaring question: Why did China and Russia, the revisionist powers that served as Maduro's economic and diplomatic lifelines, remain so notably restrained?

While Beijing and Moscow issued predictably sharp condemnations at the United Nations, there was no visible military counter-move or significant attempt to derail the US operation.

This strategic blinking is not merely a sign of weakness; it is a profound lesson in the ruder realities of contemporary geopolitics. To understand this restraint, one must look through the lenses of structural realism and the complex calculus of alliance politics.

Tyranny of geography

In the world of structural realism, power is not defined by the size of an economy or the number of nuclear warheads alone. It is defined by power projection, the ability to deliver and sustain force in a specific theater.