CM Omar To Start Pre-Budget Consultations From Today

Ahead of the beginning of the budget session of Jammu & Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will begin chairing pre-budget consultations with different administrative departments from Tuesday.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the Finance Minister of J&K, will hold pre-budget consultations with various departments starting today.

According to the itinerary prepared by the Finance Department, the Chief Minister will hold consultations with 24 administrative departments, including eight departments for which he himself is the minister in charge, on January 20, 21, and 22.

On January 20, he is scheduled to chair meetings of eight key departments headed by him, while on January 21 and 22, he will preside over meetings of departments headed by his cabinet ministers.

As per the notice, the Finance Department has asked ministers, the Advisor to the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, and administrative secretaries to attend the meetings.

The budget for 2026–27 will be presented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on February 6 in the Assembly. This will be the second budget presented by the Chief Minister himself.