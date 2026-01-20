Russia Creates Humanitarian Catastrophe In Temporarily Occupied Territories Due To Power Outages CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine stated this on Telegram.

"Today, due to accidents on high-voltage power lines, Horlivka, Donetsk, Makiivka, Shakhtarsk, Yenakiieve, and dozens of settlements in the occupied parts of Luhansk region were left without electricity. Reports are also coming from the occupied territories about a lack of heating in schools in Alchevsk. Local energy authorities are avoiding comments, traditionally hiding behind references to 'repair works,' weather conditions, and proximity to the frontline," the statement says.

It is noted that the real cause is systemic: infrastructure in the occupied territories is in catastrophic condition. Over the years of Russian occupation, the networks have worn out, no modernization has been carried out, and no funds have been allocated for maintenance and repairs. But instead of taking care of people in the seized territories, the occupying state cynically attacks the energy infrastructure in Ukrainian-controlled areas, trying to scale the humanitarian catastrophe to the entire country.

As Ukrinform previously reported, mine workers in the occupied part of Donbas complain about the closure of enterprises, reduced production, and non-payment of wages.

