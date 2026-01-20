Russians Attack 39 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day Three People Wounded
"Russian forces carried out 16 air strikes on Komyshuvakha, Rizdvianka, Barvinivka, Zelena Dibrova, Tersianka, Zapasne, Zarichne, Nove Pole, Samiilivka, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Ternuvate, Charivne, Vozdvyzhivka, and Tsvitkove. A total of 473 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV drones) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Vilniansk, Rozumivka, Kantserivka, Novosolone, Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Lukianivske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Solodke. Five MLRS strikes were carried out on the territory of Tavriiske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, and Nove Zaporizhzhia. A total of 295 artillery strikes hit the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Lukianivske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Solodke," he wrote.Read also: Two women wounded in Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia
A total of 98 reports were received about damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities.
Earlier it was reported that the enemy has been attacking Zaporizhzhia since the night. Explosions can be heard in the city. At least two strikes were carried out. Residential buildings were damaged.
Photo: RMA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment