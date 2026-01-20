Russian War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,130 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russia has also lost 11,579 tanks (+6), 23,928 armored combat vehicles (+6), 36,393 artillery systems (+60), 1,618 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,279 air defense systems (+1), 434 aircraft, 347 helicopters, 111,140 operational-tactical UAVs (+925), 4,163 cruise missiles, 28 warships / boats, 2 submarines, 75,067 vehicles and fuel tankers (+191), and 4,048 units of special equipment (+3).

The information is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on January 19, 135 combat engagements took place on the front line.

