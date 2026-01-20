Russian War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,130 Over Past Day
Russia has also lost 11,579 tanks (+6), 23,928 armored combat vehicles (+6), 36,393 artillery systems (+60), 1,618 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,279 air defense systems (+1), 434 aircraft, 347 helicopters, 111,140 operational-tactical UAVs (+925), 4,163 cruise missiles, 28 warships / boats, 2 submarines, 75,067 vehicles and fuel tankers (+191), and 4,048 units of special equipment (+3).
The information is being updated.Read also: Technicians neutralize Russian drone equipped with anti-tank mine in Sumy region
As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on January 19, 135 combat engagements took place on the front line.
Ukrinform photos available for purchase here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment