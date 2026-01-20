Azerbaijani Oil Moves Down In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $1.66, or 2.4%, on January 19 from the previous level, coming in at $68.88 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $1.8, or 2.6%, to $66.28 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went down by $0.58, or 1.6%, to $35.76 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea decreased by $0.45, or 0.7%, to $67.31 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.