Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Oil Moves Down In Price

Azerbaijani Oil Moves Down In Price


2026-01-20 01:07:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $1.66, or 2.4%, on January 19 from the previous level, coming in at $68.88 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $1.8, or 2.6%, to $66.28 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went down by $0.58, or 1.6%, to $35.76 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea decreased by $0.45, or 0.7%, to $67.31 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

MENAFN20012026000187011040ID1110622241



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search