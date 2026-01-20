American Stories Network Launches 'Mann Mornings' Programming Block Featuring Elite-Level Physical Training

MENAFN - GetNews)



"ASN launches Mann Mornings: an elite PT & tactical programming block hosted by SEAL legend Don Mann, daily 6a–12p, ET."American Stories Network (ASN) announces“Mann Mornings,” a daily 6 a.m.–noon ET/PT programming block led by SEAL Team 6 veteran and adventure racing champion Don Mann. Featuring the toughest PT ever aired, this new block opens with intense training from the Surviving Mann franchise, followed by tactical episodes and gear-driven content. Airing in over 200 U.S. markets and 70 countries, Mann Mornings inspires viewers to start strong-every single day.

Start your mornings with a mission.

The American Stories Network (ASN) is proud to announce Mann Mornings, a new daily programming block airing 6 a.m. to noon ET/PT. Led by the intense training philosophy of SEAL Team 6 veteran and adventure racing innovator Don Mann, this block delivers some of the toughest physical & tactical training ever captured on screen-praised by elite operators from Delta Force to Olympic-caliber athletes.

Running every morning, Mann Mornings opens the day with back-to-back PT-focused episodes from the Surviving Mann franchise-episodes known for pushing participants beyond their limits. From 6 to 8 a.m., viewers will witness the grueling warmups, drills, and tactical fitness tests designed to challenge even the most elite competitors.

“Don's training is the real deal. Some of the best-trained athletes in the world have called it the hardest PT they've ever done,” said Bob Cefail, CEO of American Stories Entertainment.“We built Mann Mornings to inspire viewers to start their day with discipline, strength, and drive.”







Following the PT block, viewers can enjoy a rotation of episodes from Surviving Mann, Surviving Mann: All-Stars, Aftermath, and other ASN tactical titles.

Block Schedule (Daily | ET/PT)



6:00 – 8:00 AM: PT episodes from the Surviving Mann franchise 8:00 AM – Noon: Rotating episodes from the Surviving Mann franchise