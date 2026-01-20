360-Degree Jewelry Image Retouching For Amazon, Shopify & Luxury Marketplaces

Barisal, Bangladesh - Zenith Clipping, a trusted global photo retouching company, has launched its 360° Jewelry Image Retouching service tailored for Amazon, Shopify, and luxury eCommerce marketplaces.

With online jewelry buyers relying heavily on visuals, Zenith Clipping's new service ensures rotation-ready, high-precision images that accurately represent brilliance, metal texture, and gemstone clarity from every angle. The service is designed to meet strict marketplace guidelines while maintaining a premium, realistic look-without artificial shine or over-editing.

The 360° retouching process includes dust and scratch removal, reflection balancing, gemstone enhancement, and precise color correction for gold, silver, platinum, and fine stones. All edits are done manually by experienced retouchers to ensure consistency across full image sets.

“Our goal is to help jewelry brands build trust and increase conversions through flawless visuals,” said a Zenith Clipping spokesperson.“360° images allow customers to inspect every detail, and our retouching ensures each angle sells.”

Zenith Clipping supports both small brands and high-volume retailers, offering scalable solutions with fast turnaround and consistent quality.

About Zenith Clipping

Zenith Clipping is a professional photo editing and retouching company based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. With years of industry experience, the company specializes in delivering high-end, detail-oriented editing services for brands, photographers, studios, and creative agencies worldwide. Zenith Clipping has already edited millions of images and continues to expand its global footprint with reliable, scalable, and top-quality solutions.