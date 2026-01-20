403
Iran protests continue as death toll surpasses four-thousands
(MENAFN) The number of people killed during ongoing protests across Iran climbs to 4,029, according to figures cited in reports released on Monday.
Data compiled by monitoring groups indicate that 26,015 individuals are arrested by the 23rd day of nationwide demonstrations. The same reports say at least 5,811 people suffer serious injuries amid the unrest.
Iran experiences sustained waves of protests since late last month, beginning on Dec. 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar. The demonstrations erupt over the steep decline of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions, before spreading to multiple cities across the country.
Iranian officials accuse the United States and Israel of supporting what they describe as “armed rioters,” alleging that these groups carry out several attacks in public locations nationwide.
US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatens to "hit hard" if protesters are killed, but later praises Tehran for reportedly canceling hundreds of planned executions, as stated by reports.
