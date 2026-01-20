403
Türkiye Extends Condolences After Fire Kills Over Sixty in Pakistan
(MENAFN) Türkiye extended condolences to Pakistan on Monday following a devastating shopping center inferno in Karachi that claimed multiple lives.
The Foreign Ministry released a statement expressing that Türkiye is "deeply saddened" over the deaths, extending wishes for Allah's mercy upon those who perished.
The blaze erupted late Saturday evening at Gul Plaza, a multi-level retail complex situated in Karachi's bustling business hub. Flames consumed the structure for more than 24 hours straight, severely complicating emergency response efforts in the densely populated commercial zone.
By Monday, the fatality count had climbed to 26 as rescue teams pulled additional victims from the wreckage, according to local media outlets. Dozens of individuals remain unaccounted for as search operations continue.
The tragedy has sent shockwaves through Pakistan's largest metropolis, where Karachi serves as the nation's economic engine and commercial heart.
