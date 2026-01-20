403
Türkiye Extends Sympathies After Train Crash Kills Forty in Spain
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Monday conveyed sympathies following Sunday's devastating railway collision in Spain that has left at least 39 people dead.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives as a result of the train crash that occurred yesterday (18 January) in Adamuz, Spain," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry's statement also extended wishes for swift recovery to those wounded in the catastrophe.
The death toll stands at 39 with 152 people injured after two high-speed passenger trains collided near Adamuz in Spain's southern Cordoba province, authorities confirmed Monday.
The tragedy struck at approximately 7:40 p.m. local time (1840GMT) when a Malaga-bound train destined for the capital Madrid jumped the rails and invaded an adjacent track.
The derailment triggered a secondary crash when a southbound train traveling from Madrid to Huelva also left the rails.
Two carriages belonging to the Alvia train plummeted down a four-meter embankment, severely hampering rescue operations, media reported, according to regional authorities.
Spain's Interior Ministry disclosed that five victims remain in critical condition, while 24 others—including four children—suffered serious injuries. More than 120 individuals sustained light to moderate wounds.
