In the rapidly expanding global tea market, green tea stands out as one of the fastest-growing and most sought-after beverage categories. According to market research firm Grand View Research, the global green tea market size was valued at approximately USD 16.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2025 to 2032, driven by rising health awareness, increasing disposable income, and expanding international distribution channels. Against this backdrop, Shengzhou Houtu Tea Co., Ltd. has emerged as a top green tea manufacturer, setting new standards in quality, innovation, and global reach.

The green tea segment continues to benefit from strong demand across Asia, Europe, and North America, with consumers increasingly choosing natural, antioxidant-rich products. Analysts report that health-oriented beverages now account for more than 40% of total global tea consumption, a share expected to rise as wellness trends persist. Green tea, in particular, has become synonymous with functional beverages due to its high polyphenol content and associated benefits such as improved metabolism, heart health support, and mental clarity.

Shengzhou Houtu Tea Co., Ltd. has positioned itself at the forefront of this trend, leveraging decades of experience in tea cultivation and processing to deliver premium products to international markets. With annual production capacity exceeding 5,000 metric tons of processed green tea, the company has built a reputation for consistent quality and reliability among distributors, exporters, and retail partners worldwide.

Commitment to Quality and Traditional Craftsmanship

One of the distinguishing features of Shengzhou Houtu's approach is the seamless integration of traditional tea craftsmanship with modern manufacturing technologies. This hybrid model ensures that each batch of tea maintains the authentic aroma and flavor that green tea connoisseurs expect, while meeting stringent global food safety standards.

The company's product portfolio includes a diverse range of green tea varieties tailored to different market preferences. Among these offerings are classic loose-leaf styles such as Chunmee Tea and specialty rolled forms like Gunpowder Tea, each carefully processed to preserve natural antioxidants and delicate flavor profiles. Chunmee, with its subtle sweet notes and fine texture, has gained particular popularity in European markets, while the robust, curled leaves of Gunpowder Tea have strong demand in the Middle East and North Africa.

Shengzhou Houtu sources its raw tea leaves from select plantations in China's Zhejiang Province, a region renowned for its optimal climate, fertile soil, and centuries-old tea culture. By maintaining close relationships with local growers and implementing strict quality control at every stage-from plucking to packaging-the company ensures traceability and premium taste that meets international buyer expectations.

Scaling Global Market Presence

In recent years, green tea consumption patterns have shifted significantly, with emerging markets in Latin America and Southeast Asia showing increased adoption. To capitalize on these trends, Shengzhou Houtu has expanded its global footprint through strategic partnerships, participation in international trade fairs, and enhancement of its overseas distribution network.

In 2025, the company reported export volume growth of 15% year-on-year, with shipments to more than 30 countries and regions. Key destinations include the United States, Germany, Japan, and Canada, where demand for high-quality green tea continues to rise among both specialty tea retailers and mainstream grocery channels. In addition to traditional retail, Shengzhou Houtu has made significant inroads into e-commerce platforms, with online sales contributing approximately 25% of total revenue in 2025-a figure that underscores the growing importance of digital channels in today's B2B and B2C landscape.

Industry observers note that the company's commitment to certified quality has been a major factor in its success. Shengzhou Houtu's manufacturing facilities are compliant with ISO 22000, HACCP, and Organic Certification standards, enabling it to meet the diverse regulatory requirements of different countries. This has facilitated smoother customs clearance and strengthened buyer confidence, particularly among health-conscious consumers.

Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Beyond quality and scale, Shengzhou Houtu has embraced sustainable practices as part of its long-term strategy. Tea cultivation and processing can be resource-intensive, but the company has invested in water-efficient systems, renewable energy sources, and waste reduction initiatives to lower its environmental footprint. Its plantations employ integrated pest management and soil conservation techniques to promote ecosystem health and long-term productivity.

The company also supports local communities through job creation, educational programs for tea farmers, and collaboration with agricultural research institutions to improve crop yields and resilience. These efforts have helped enhance rural livelihoods in tea-growing regions and foster greater appreciation for traditional agricultural heritage.

Innovation Driving Product Development

Innovation remains a core pillar of Shengzhou Houtu's growth strategy. In addition to conventional green tea products, the company has been developing value-added offerings such as flavored green teas, ready-to-drink (RTD) green tea beverages, and tea extracts for functional food applications. Market testing has shown strong consumer receptivity, with preliminary sales data indicating that these new products could contribute up to 20% of total revenue by 2027.

To support this expansion, Shengzhou Houtu has established dedicated R&D teams that work closely with nutritionists and food scientists. These teams are exploring novel processing techniques that can enhance the bioavailability of beneficial compounds without compromising flavor. The result is a pipeline of innovative products tailored to evolving consumer preferences in health and wellness segments.

Industry Recognition and Awards

Shengzhou Houtu's excellence has not gone unnoticed by the industry. Over the past few years, the company has received multiple awards for product quality and export performance from national and regional trade associations. These accolades underscore its reputation as a leading green tea manufacturer and reinforce its competitive position in a crowded marketplace.

Analysts forecast that the global green tea market will continue its upward trajectory, driven by demographic shifts, rising health awareness, and increasing cross-border trade. With its strong production capabilities, diversified product line, and sustainable practices, Shengzhou Houtu is well positioned to capture a growing share of this expanding market.

Outlook for the Future

Looking ahead, Shengzhou Houtu plans to further enhance its international presence through targeted marketing campaigns, expansion into new markets, and deeper engagement with global retail partners. The company is also exploring certification opportunities in additional organic and ethical sourcing programs to strengthen its appeal among environmentally conscious consumers.

The company's leadership believes that the combination of quality assurance, innovation, and sustainability will continue to differentiate it from competitors. By aligning its business practices with global trends toward healthier lifestyles and responsible consumption, Shengzhou Houtu aims to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the green tea industry.

About Shengzhou Houtu Tea Co., Ltd.

Shengzhou Houtu Tea Co., Ltd. is a leading Chinese tea manufacturer established in 1998 and based in Zhejiang Province. The company specializes in producing high-quality green tea products, including classic loose-leaf varieties, specialty styles such as Chunmee Tea and Gunpowder Tea, and value-added tea extracts. Serving global wholesale, retail, and export markets, Shengzhou Houtu is committed to quality, sustainability, and innovation, with certifications that meet international food safety and organic standards. Its products are distributed across more than 30 countries, catering to diverse consumer demands in traditional retail and online channels.

Address: No.1578 Xingsheng Street, Shengzhou, Zhejiang, China

