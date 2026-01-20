Dr. Robert J. Cruz Presents Servant-Leadership As A Remedy For Racism In America

Deland, Florida - Award-winning author and leadership consultant Dr. Robert J. Cruz is amplifying a timely and transformative message for the 21st century: servant-leadership is the most potent leadership philosophy available today and a viable remedy for racism in America.

Dr. Cruz is the author of Servant-Leadership: A Remedy for Racism in America, a book that earned him the 2025 International Impact Book Awards (IIBA) Author of the Year in the Christian category. The book also won December 2024 IIBA awards in both the Christian and Leadership categories, further validating Dr. Cruz as a prominent voice in leadership development, servant-leadership, and racial reconciliation.

In his work, Dr. Cruz argues that racism is not merely a social or political issue but a matter of the heart, requiring inward transformation before outward change can occur. Servant-leadership, grounded in love, peace, humility, and service, offers a framework that can be applied to both personal and professional relationships while addressing the root causes of racist behavior.

“Evidence is proof that something has occurred or exists; it substantiates truth,” writes Cruz.“But even with evidence, it often finds itself in the crosshairs of debate-sensationalized, biased, and skewed for political and institutional purposes” (Cruz, 2023).

Chapter 6 of Servant-Leadership: A Remedy for Racism in America presents extensive research, data, and institutional evidence supporting the persistence of racism in the United States. Dr. Cruz highlights the more than 200-year delay in passing federal anti-lynching legislation, culminating in the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, as well as Pew Research Center findings showing that 65 percent of Americans believe racist or racially insensitive views have become more common in recent years.

Beyond diagnosis, Dr. Cruz offers a solution-oriented path forward. He calls for a paradigm shift rooted in repentance, grace, mercy, forgiveness, and love, developed one person at a time. This approach aligns directly with servant-leadership principles and encourages individuals to positively impact the communities where they live and serve.

The symbolism of the book's cover further reinforces its message. Purple represents worship and freedom from racism, gold symbolizes divine glory and protection, and white reflects holiness and purity-qualities essential to maintaining a servant's heart. This original color scheme was developed in coordination with the book's publisher.

The overarching goal of Dr. Cruz's work is bold and unapologetic: for Americans to acknowledge racism, become free from it, and actively contribute to building people and strengthening communities through servant-leadership.

Dr. Robert J. Cruz is an award-winning author, servant-leadership mentor, and founder of BEC Global Consulting Group. He works with individuals and organizations seeking ethical leadership development, cultural transformation, and meaningful reconciliation.

