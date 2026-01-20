What Every Christian Should Know A Transformative Guide To Rightly Dividing Scripture

What Every Christian Should Know by Sherman L. Whitfield offers a deeply personal exploration of faith, grace, and the transformative power of rightly dividing the Word of God. In this accessible and heartfelt book, Whitfield shares his journey of years of Christian living, from a place of confusion and fear to one of clarity and confidence in God's love.

For over three decades, Whitfield faithfully followed Christian teachings, yet found himself plagued by unanswered prayers, confusion, and a lack of spiritual fulfillment. Through a life-altering discovery of rightly dividing the Scriptures, Whitfield unlocked the true meaning of grace, offering a fresh perspective on understanding the Bible and God's promises. This book is for anyone seeking deeper insight into their faith, and for those who have struggled to align the promises of Scripture with their lived experience.

In What Every Christian Should Know, Whitfield explains the importance of recognizing that while all Scripture is written for us, not all of it is directed to us. Through the principle of "rightly dividing" the Word, Whitfield sheds light on how to interpret the Bible with clarity, giving readers the tools to discern God's will for their lives without the confusion and fear that often accompanies misinterpretation.

One topic that is very prominent in Whitfield's book is the simplicity of the plan of salvation. As he highlights in 1 Corinthians 15:3-4 (KJV):

“For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;

And that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day according to the scriptures.”

Anyone can be saved if they believe these two verses. This simple message encapsulates the power of the Gospel and the hope it offers to all who believe.

Key Features of the Book:



A straightforward, accessible guide to understanding grace and the Word of God.

Personal insights from Sherman L. Whitfield's 35+ years of Christian experience

A deep dive into the concept of rightly dividing the Scriptures to reveal the true heart of God. Practical teachings on how to apply God's Word in everyday life, with a focus on grace, peace, and freedom.

What Every Christian Should Know is not just for new believers, but also for seasoned Christians looking for a fresh understanding of God's Word. Whitfield invites readers to discover the spiritual freedom that comes from knowing who the Bible is speaking to and when, allowing them to step into their full identity in Christ.

About the Author:

Sherman L. Whitfield is a dedicated Christian, teacher, and author with over 35 years of experience in ministry. His journey of faith has led him to a deeper understanding of God's grace, and he now shares this revelation to help others find clarity and peace in their Christian walk. Through his writing, Whitfield seeks to empower believers to live freely under grace and not the constraints of fear and confusion.

1 Corinthians 15:3-4 (KJV)

Anyone can be saved if they believe these two verses.

"For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;"

"And that He was buried and that he rose again the third day according to the scripture:"

Global Book Network - Sherman L Whitfield, Author of What Every Christian Should Know