Defense Forces Disrupt Russian Command And Communications System In Kupiansk Sector
As a result of the coordinated actions of the personnel and the effective use of available firepower, enemy personnel were eliminated, shelters were destroyed, and the command and control and communications system was disrupted.
This significantly complicated the coordination of Russian units and reduced their combat capabilities in the area.
As Ukrinform previously reported, in the Kursk sector, drone operators of the border brigade "Steel Border" destroyed a self-propelled artillery system and a "Grad" multiple rocket launcher belonging to the Russian invaders.
