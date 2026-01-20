Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Defense Forces Disrupt Russian Command And Communications System In Kupiansk Sector

2026-01-20 12:05:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 77th Separate Airmobile Dnipro Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook and released a video of combat operations.

As a result of the coordinated actions of the personnel and the effective use of available firepower, enemy personnel were eliminated, shelters were destroyed, and the command and control and communications system was disrupted.

This significantly complicated the coordination of Russian units and reduced their combat capabilities in the area.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the Kursk sector, drone operators of the border brigade "Steel Border" destroyed a self-propelled artillery system and a "Grad" multiple rocket launcher belonging to the Russian invaders.

UkrinForm

