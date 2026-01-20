Technicians Neutralize Russian Drone Equipped With Anti-Tank Mine In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Police of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

"Police received a report from a resident of a border village who discovered an unmanned aerial vehicle on the grounds of his private property. Police bomb disposal experts provided the applicant with clear instructions on safe behavior and immediately went to the scene," the statement says.

It is noted that during the inspection, specialists established that the drone was equipped with an anti-tank mine containing more than 6 kilograms of explosive material.

According to law enforcement officials, if detonated, such a munition could have caused significant damage to a residential building and resulted in numerous casualties.

Police explosive ordnance technicians seized the dangerous munition and destroyed it through a controlled detonation in a safe location.

As Ukrinform previously reported, air defense forces neutralized 126 out of 145 drones with which Russian invaders attacked Ukraine starting from Sunday evening.