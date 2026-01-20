China Boosts Fire Suppression Efficiency

China has developed a truck-mounted firefighting drone system designed to tackle large or hard-to-reach fires, including those in densely populated urban areas and industrial zones, Azernews reports.

The system is deployed from a mobile command vehicle that delivers multiple drones and all necessary support equipment directly to the scene. Acting as a control hub, the vehicle coordinates operations, monitors drone activity, and provides power, while the drones are launched as needed.

Each drone can carry firefighting equipment such as water hoses, tanks, or specialized extinguishing agents, allowing crews to attack flames from above while ground teams focus on containment, evacuation, and safety measures. This aerial approach enables rapid intervention in situations where traditional firefighting methods might be delayed or limited.

Recent drills in high-rise buildings, including exercises in Shenzhen, tested innovative cable-supported drone systems to extend flight time and maintain stable power and water supply from the ground. These trials demonstrated that drones can complement human crews in complex urban environments, reaching areas that would be otherwise inaccessible.

Importantly, these systems are not intended to replace firefighters. Instead, they are designed to enhance human capabilities, reduce risks, and improve response efficiency in emergencies where every second counts. Analysts note that such technology could become a standard tool in modern firefighting worldwide, particularly as cities grow taller and more densely populated.

Experts suggest that in the near future, these drones could be equipped with AI-driven sensors to detect hotspots, monitor air quality, and even assist in search-and-rescue operations, making them a versatile asset in disaster response.