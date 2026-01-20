Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:12 PM EST - K2 Gold Corporation: Announced its plan to commence drilling at the Company's Si2 Project, located near Tonopah, Nevada, on or about January 21, 2026. The drill program will test a series of high-priority structural and geochemical targets generated through comprehensive geological studies completed in 2025, along with recently acquired geophysical information, including fluid-inclusion analysis, alteration mineralogy, age dating, an integrated structural interpretation, and IP survey. These studies collectively indicate that Si2 represents the upper levels of a large, intact low-sulphidation epithermal system proven to carry gold, with strong potential for higher-grade gold mineralization preserved at depth. K2 Gold Corporation shares V are trading down 3 cents at $0.77.

