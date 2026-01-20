Kashmir's Fragrant Future

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) One of the untapped potentials of Kashmir is its chance to become a leading destination for perfumers.

The valley has rich plant varieties, herbs, and flowers that can produce fragrances in high demand globally. This potential remains a work in progress, but the foundation is strong.

With the right investments, Kashmir could offer a new source of revenue, create employment for young people, and position itself as a hub for artisanal fragrances.

Crocus sativus, the saffron plant, grows across Pampore. Its threads contain aroma compounds such as crocin and safranal that form the base of high-quality perfumes. Kashmir saffron can fetch around ₹3.25 lakh per kilogram in international markets due to its superior fragrance and authenticity.

Rose, chameli, and other fragrant plants grow in fields and gardens throughout the valley, offering diverse raw materials that allow perfumers to experiment with complex scents.

Traditional distillation methods in Kashmir rely on hydro-distillation. Artisans combine petals, herbs, and spices with steam to extract essential oils.

These oils are then matured in carriers like almond or sandalwood, creating attars with depth and richness. This craft preserves centuries of knowledge while producing natural, plant-based fragrances that appeal to modern consumers.

Start-ups can capitalize on this heritage by integrating science with craft.

Plant breeding programs can develop varieties with higher aroma yield and climate adaptability. Controlled environment farming can stabilize production and improve quality. Combining these techniques with artisanal distillation creates opportunities for scalable, sustainable fragrance ventures.

The economic potential extends beyond farming and production. Start-ups can establish value chains connecting farmers, distillers, and international perfume markets. Most saffron and floral oils are sold locally or in raw form. Branding, quality assurance, and traceability can increase global visibility and revenue.

This model can also generate employment, particularly for young people interested in agribusiness, craft, and entrepreneurship.