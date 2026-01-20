Healthcare Is Bedrock Of A Stable Society: LG
Sinha on Monday laid the foundation stone for Meerz Health Care Hospital in Srinagar, a 180-bedded super speciality facility aimed at strengthening medical infrastructure in the city and surrounding districts.
He congratulated the Meerz Group and extended best wishes to everyone associated with the project, expressing hope that the hospital would significantly enhance healthcare services in the region.
The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by Managing Director Meerz Group Farooq Mir, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg, SSP Srinagar Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo, along with senior officials, medical professionals, and prominent citizens.
