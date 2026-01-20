MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Keylor Navas Named One of the 100 Best Goalkeepers in History appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas continues to add to his outstanding international career by being included in the list of the 100 best goalkeepers in history.

The ranking was compiled by the specialized website Global Statistics, which placed him at number 82 on the prestigious list.

The current goalkeeper for Pumas UNAM in Liga MX has thus cemented his place among the most important figures in world soccer in his position, a historic achievement for Costa Rican soccer and for his professional career.

Navas' inclusion in this list is the result of an extensive career full of successes.

His record is full of titles won at top-level clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and, above all, Real Madrid, where he achieved his greatest successes, including the historic three consecutive Champions League titles.

The Costa Rican ranks one place below Brazilian Dida, legendary goalkeeper for AC Milan, and ahead of renowned names such as Argentine Emiliano Martínez and Spaniard Santiago Cañizares.

The top spots in the ranking are occupied by iconic figures in world football: Lev Yashin ranks first, followed by Gianluigi Buffon and Manuel Neuer, considered undisputed leaders of different generations.

El listado también refleja comparaciones interesantes, ya que arqueros como Gianluigi Donnarumma, en la posición 73, y David de Gea, en el puesto 38, aparecen por encima del guardameta tico.

