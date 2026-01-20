Want To Score Above 90% In Board Exams? Follow These Smart Study Tips

Want to score above 90% in CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams? Use smart study planning, track mistakes, cover all subjects effectively, and master exam writing techniques to boost your board exam performance.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams start Feb 17, 2026. Scoring over 90% isn't just about hard work; it's about smart planning. Here are some key tips to help you score high!

Keep a separate notebook to jot down the mistakes you make in practice tests and revisions. By reviewing these regularly before the exam, you can avoid repeating them.

In CBSE exams, the weightage for each subject can change every year. So, while you focus more on important subjects, don't skip any topic completely. It's safer to study all subjects.

Instead of just memorizing, understand the core concepts. Study teacher's notes and solve past papers. Take 3-4 mock tests and get feedback from teachers to find your weak spots.

. Quality Study: Focus is key, not hours.

. MCQs: Write the question no., option, and answer.

. Detailed Answers: List data, formulas, and steps.

. Diagrams: Use a pencil and draw clearly.

. Corrections: Use a single line to strike out errors.