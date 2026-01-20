Patna Weather Latest Update: Cool Mornings, Pleasant Daytime Temperatures Today

Patna experiences stable winter weather, cool mornings, and pleasantly warm afternoons. Step by step, the city is becoming milder with relief from the kind of actual cold recorded earlier in the season. Clear to slightly hazy skies are prevailing over most of the capital today.

Patna Weather Latest Update

Early mornings in Patna are cool, with some fog. It's worse in low-lying areas. Then, the sunlight pierces through, enhancing visibility and making conditions easier while making this winter day a little bit more fun. The wind movement remains light as no possible rain showers are reported in the vicinity.

Morning Temperature: Around 11-13 degree Celsius

Current Daytime Temperature: About 22-24 degree Celsius

Weather Type: Dry with hazy sunshine

Today's Temperature Prediction

As per the latest forecast, the rise or fall in temperature may be almost typical of winter days.

Morning: cool, hazy, at 12-degree celsius

Afternoon: warmer-comfortably 24-25

Evening: mild-like 20

Night: slight drop of around 15-16

The same steady rise in temperature through the afternoon guarantees a pleasant day, while evening conditions remain comfortable enough to walk outdoors.

Weather for the Next 24 Hours

The short-term outlook has changes in the weather over the next day; otherwise some morning fog may still appear, but afternoons will be dry and sunny again. Rain alert is announced, and temperatures are expected to remain within the same range.

It is advisable to be ready for cold morning weather with mild afternoon sunshine for travel and work outdoor activities. Light winter wear was suggested for early morning activities; by afternoon, it was probably hotter under the sun.