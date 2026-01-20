Akshay Kumar Reveals Fitness Secret Behind His Lean Body And Endless Energy At 58

At 58, Akshay Kumar continues to redefine fitness in Bollywood. In a candid chat, the Khiladi star revealed the strict routine, early mornings, and disciplined lifestyle that keep him agile and unstoppable today still.

Akshay Kumar believes timing is everything when it comes to health. The actor eats his dinner by 6:30 PM without exception. According to him, eating early allows the stomach to rest properly during sleep, helping digestion and preventing lifestyle diseases over time.

Explaining his logic, Akshay says most health issues begin in the stomach. Late-night eating forces digestion to work while the body rests. By giving his stomach downtime overnight, he ensures better gut health, improved energy levels, and a fresher start every morning.

Akshay also practices weekly fasting. Every Monday, he avoids food completely, having his last meal Sunday night and eating again only Tuesday morning. He credits this routine with detoxifying his system, improving discipline, and maintaining mental clarity alongside physical fitness.

Unlike conventional gym routines, Akshay avoids lifting heavy weights. He prefers rock climbing, hanging exercises, and sports-based workouts. His gym is designed for movement and agility rather than machines, focusing on flexibility, endurance, and functional strength instead of bulking up.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Housefull 5. He will next appear in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. His upcoming films also include Welcome to the Jungle and the much-awaited comedy sequel Hera Pheri 3.