UAE Schools Adopt Later Start Times, Green Lessons To Boost Well-Being

Schools across the UAE are increasingly putting student well-being at the centre of the school day, introducing later start times and eco-friendly programmes to help children become calmer, more focused, and ready to learn.

Educators highlight that a small change in the morning routine can have a big impact on both students' mental health and their overall engagement in learning.

The shift is part of a growing recognition that well-being is as important as academics. By adjusting start times, schools are giving students the opportunity to ease into the day at a pace that suits them, whether that means taking part in on-campus activities, catching up on rest, or simply enjoying a calm breakfast with family. Teachers, too, are benefiting from these changes, using extra morning time to prepare, exercise, or spend quality time with their own families.

Alongside changes to schedules, UAE schools are also embracing sustainability and environmental education as a core part of their approach to well-being. Hands-on initiatives, from eco-programmes to wildlife recording projects, are encouraging students to take ownership of both their emotional health and their responsibility to the planet, creating a holistic approach that connects personal well-being with global awareness.

What is #MEtime?

“At Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi, we recognised that early mornings can be tough on families,” said Liam Cullinan, Principal.

“As a parent myself, I know how challenging early mornings can be. Getting children up, ready, and out the door very early doesn't always bring out the best version of them, and that matters. The idea behind #MEtime came from listening carefully to families and recognising that well-being, sleep, and emotional readiness are just as important as academic learning.”

The principal explained some choose to take part in activities on campus, while others benefit from a little extra rest at home.

“What we consistently see is that students arrive more focused, more positive, and more open to learning, which sets a very different tone for the rest of the day.”

Cullinan pointed out that it also gives students an opportunity to make decisions that suit them.“Whether they're being active, developing a skill, connecting with friends over breakfast, or simply easing into the day, those choices help students feel a sense of ownership over their routine.

“Additionally, offering staff a weekly later start has had a very real impact. Teachers use that time in different ways, some spend it with their families, some exercise, some prepare for the week ahead, and others simply rest.”

At Bloom World Academy, a later start is part of a“family first” approach that prioritises calm mornings for students and staff alike.

“We asked this simple question - 'why is everyone rushing in the morning?' This school was built on the idea of being a 'family first' school. We wanted families to have time together in the morning - to eat, talk and arrive at school without stress. That calmer start means students come in more settled, focused and ready to learn. The same applies to our teachers and staff. Very early starts often affect their family life and well-being. When teachers are more balanced, teaching is better, and students benefit from that."

"There are practical reasons too. A later start eases traffic and makes journeys calmer. A less rushed commute matters because it shapes how people arrive at school. Most importantly, it reflects how young people live today, especially teenagers. Many have long days that include school followed by sports, clubs and creative activities. Giving them more time in the morning helps with energy, concentration and mental well-being."

"In many parts of the world, a 9am start is common, and we're pleased to bring that model into the Dubai schooling context. Families have strongly supported it, and many say it is one of the main reasons they chose our school. It has created a calmer, healthier start to the day for everyone.”

Meanwhile, environmental awareness is also being embedded into student well-being. At Repton Abu Dhabi, learning about climate change is paired with practical action.

“Supporting student well-being is central to how global issues such as climate change are explored. We explicitly teach students how to manage uncertainty and emotional responses. Our Eco Schools programme and Green Flag journey provide hands-on opportunities for students to reduce waste, conserve energy and promote sustainable practices, reinforcing resilience, purpose and responsibility,” said Stephen Davis, Interim Principal.

School leaders emphasise that this ensures students are equipped both emotionally and academically to engage with climate action.

Meanwhile, hands-on activities are also central to schools like Jebel Ali School (JAS), where students, families, and staff earlier participated in a week-long 'bioblitz battle', recording more than 3,600 wildlife sightings. The initiative extended to a 'Nature Connection for Sustainability and Well-being Conference', highlighting how environmental engagement can foster both student learning and well-being.