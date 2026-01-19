Birchtree Investments Retains Spark Newswire For Investor Relations
Spark Newswire is located at 800-885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3H1 and can be reached at 604-999-7361 or by email at....
About Birchtree
Birchtree is an investment company with the long-term goal of divesting its investment assets at a profit. For more information, please see Birchtree's continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at
For more information, please contact:
Vitali Savitski
Chief Executive Officer
Birchtree Investments Ltd.
Tel: (416) 300-0625
Email:...
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contain herein.
This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events.
Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars.
Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“intends”,“expects” or“anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“would” or will“potentially” or“likely” occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as“forward-looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: statements with respect to the results, if any, of the services provided by Spark Newswire.
These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the failure of the Company to receive the required corporate and regulatory approvals, and all conditions to closing being satisfied or waived, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement referred to herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
