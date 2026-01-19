Baloch Women Forum Flags Surge In Human Rights Abuses In Balochistan

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Jan 20 (IANS) The Baloch Women Forum (BWF) expressed serious concern over widespread human rights violations across Balochistan, citing a sharp increase in abuses against civilians, especially women, by Pakistani security forces.

In its report titled“Baloch Women Victimisation in 2025”, the BWF highlighted that women have increasingly fallen victim to enforced disappearances in Balochistan, with a noticeable rise since December 2025. It added that indiscriminate firing by Pakistani forces and other forms of harassment against women have severely impacted the Baloch society.

The report noted that the last year has also witnessed a coordinated crackdown on the Baloch political party and activists, with women activists being targeted through arrests, irregular court trials and sustained harassment.

“Baloch women's victimisation is a long-estimated state intent, which witnessed an increase in the last year, 2025. With twelve (12) reported cases of enforced disappearances, six still missing, three released and one executed, Baloch women remain under the constant fear of enforced disappearances and persecution which need straight and direct action to continue the society to become peaceful and stable,” the BWF stated.

“Despite the fact that the actual cases are more than what has been recorded, families choose silence over resistance in fear of losing honour and future security for their daughters, which is in itself fueling and motivating state-backed human rights abuses against the Baloch women, particularly, enforced disappearances,” it added.

According to the report, extrajudicial killings remain a serious issue in Balochistan, particularly the targeted murders, fake encounters, in-custody murders and fake-explosive murders.

The region, it said, has observed a severe nature of rights abuses and has been a centre for“atrocities-without-accountability”.

Citing reports, the BWF stated that in 2025, apart from the extrajudicial killings of Baloch men, a mother-daughter duo was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security personnel in Panjgur district of the province in October last year. The two were subjected to severe abuses, and the daughter later succumbed to injuries while the culprits remain free, allegedly due to the backing from Pakistani authorities.

The forum highlighted that many Baloch women have faced direct violence through various means, particularly torture during illegal detentions, indiscriminate firing and related abuses at the hands of the Pakistani forces.

The BWF stressed that although the enforced disappearances are recognised as grave human rights violations under both the universal commitments and Pakistan's constitution, the practice continues across the country, with Baloch women increasingly among the victims.

“We denounce enforced disappearances of Baloch women in harsher terms and reiterate to the state authorities to take the matter seriously before it is too late to handle the situation. Because such acts are tantamount to challenging the larger Baloch societal interests," the BWF noted.