Zack Snyder Marks 15 Years Since Henry Cavill 'Stepped Into Legend' As Superman

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Zack Snyder took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he revisited the moment he first met Henry Cavill as Superman.

Marking 15 years since that day, Snyder revealed that the photograph, which he shared on Instagram, was the very first image he ever took of Cavill, moments before the actor stepped into what would become one of his most iconic roles.

For the caption, Snyder wrote:“15 years ago, on this day, I pressed the shutter and met Superman. The first photo I ever took of Henry Cavill - moments before he stepped into legend. Shot on my Nikon.”

Snyder made his feature film debut in 2004 with Dawn of the Dead, a remake of the 1978 horror film of the same name.

Since then, he has directed or produced several comic book and superhero films, including 300 and Watchmen, as well as the Superman film that started the DC Extended Universe, Man of Steel, and its follow-ups, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Aside from comic adaptation, he also directed the animated film Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole, Sucker Punch, and Army of the Dead.

It was in 2011 that Cavill was announced as being cast in the role of Clark Kent/Superman in director Zack Snyder's Man of Steel.

Cavill made his television debut in 2002 with a role on The Inspector Lynley Mysteries. He then played Charles Brandon in the series The Tudors. He has since starred as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher.

He began his film career with a role in Laguna, later starred in Immortals, the spy films The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and as Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes film series, Argylle and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.