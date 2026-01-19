Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thai Foreign Ministry Receives Copy Of Qatar Envoy's Credentials

2026-01-19 11:10:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The director-general of the Protocol Department in the Thai ministry of foreign affairs, Chakkrid Krachaiwong, has received a copy of the credentials of Qatar's ambassador to Thailand, Abdulaziz bin Mohamed al-Sada.

Gulf Times

