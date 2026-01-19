Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy PM Attends Signing Of Pacts On Sidelines Of Dimdex

2026-01-19 11:10:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani attended the signing of several agreements on the sidelines of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex 2026). They included agreements between Barzan Holdings and the Turkish company STM, Orqa company (Croatia) and MKE company blade-->

His Excellency also attended the signing of an agreement for the purchase of two frigates between Barzan Holdings and the Turkish company TAIS, valued at $1bn, for one of Barzan Holdings' international clients. Several senior officers and officials were also present.

