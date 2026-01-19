Deputy PM Attends Signing Of Pacts On Sidelines Of Dimdex

His Excellency also attended the signing of an agreement for the purchase of two frigates between Barzan Holdings and the Turkish company TAIS, valued at $1bn, for one of Barzan Holdings' international clients. Several senior officers and officials were also present.

