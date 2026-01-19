Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Prime Minister Meets Iraq, Somalia Defence Ministers

2026-01-19 11:10:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani met separately with Iraqi Minister of Defence Thabet Muhammad Saeed al-Abbasi and Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi on the sidelines of the first day of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex 2026).

During the meetings, HE Sheikh Saud signed a co-operation agreements with al-Abbasi and Fiqi, aimed at strengthening areas of joint co-operation in a manner that serves mutual interests and reinforces defence partnerships. The meetings and the signing ceremonies were attended by a number of senior officers and officials.

