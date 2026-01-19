Deputy Prime Minister Meets Iraq, Somalia Defence Ministers

During the meetings, HE Sheikh Saud signed a co-operation agreements with al-Abbasi and Fiqi, aimed at strengthening areas of joint co-operation in a manner that serves mutual interests and reinforces defence partnerships. The meetings and the signing ceremonies were attended by a number of senior officers and officials.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.