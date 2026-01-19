Minister Meets Japanese Official In Charge Of Gaza Reconstruction
Discussions during the meeting centred on avenues for advancing bilateral co-operation between the two countries, the latest developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as a range of matters of shared interest.
HE Dr al-Khulaifi underscored the importance of concerted regional and global efforts to ensure the full enforcement of the ceasefire accord in the Gaza Strip, paving the way for sustainable peace and the desired stability in the region.Okubo Takeshi Gaza Strip reconstruction
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment