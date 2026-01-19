Minister Meets Japanese Official In Charge Of Gaza Reconstruction

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi has met Okubo Takeshi, the special assistant to the Japanese minister of foreign affairs and ambassador in charge of the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, who is visiting Qatar.

Discussions during the meeting centred on avenues for advancing bilateral co-operation between the two countries, the latest developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as a range of matters of shared interest.

HE Dr al-Khulaifi underscored the importance of concerted regional and global efforts to ensure the full enforcement of the ceasefire accord in the Gaza Strip, paving the way for sustainable peace and the desired stability in the region.

