Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EURJPY Wave Analysis 19 January 2026

2026-01-19 11:06:59
(MENAFN- FxPro) EURJPY: ⬆️ Buy

– EURJPY reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 185.30

EURJPY currency pair recently down from the support zone between the support level 182.70 (low of the previous minor correction iv) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

This support zone was further strengthened by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the sharp upward impulse from December.

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 185.30 (which reversed the price earlier this month).

FxPro

